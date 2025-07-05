Vijay Sethupathi clears air on video takedown claims at son’s debut film launch, apologises publicly

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has addressed the controversy surrounding his son Surya Vijay Sethupathi’s debut film ‘Phoenix’, offering a public apology during the movie’s premiere event.

The film marks Surya’s official entry into Tamil cinema and is a sports drama directed by Anl Arasu.

Vijay Sethupathi Issues Apology Amid Son Surya’s Debut Film Controversy In recent days, reports had surfaced alleging that Vijay Sethupathi had pressured individuals to take down certain videos related to ‘Phoenix’ from social media. This led to speculation and criticism, prompting the ‘Maharaja’ actor to clarify the situation during the launch.

Speaking to the media, Sethupathi said, “If something like that happened, it might have been done unknowingly or by someone else. I sincerely apologise if anyone was hurt or misunderstood the intention.” His statement has been seen by many as an effort to calm tensions and avoid further controversy, especially during such a significant moment in his son’s budding career.

‘Phoenix’ tells the story of resilience through sport, with Surya playing the lead role. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Devadarshini and J. Vignesh in key roles. Though initially slated for a November 2024 release, the makers delayed the launch to avoid a box office clash with Kanguva, starring Suriya.

Vijay Sethupathi's Work Front Vijay Sethupathi, one of Tamil cinema’s most respected actors, is now preparing for the release of his own upcoming film ‘Thalaivan Thalaivii’. The romantic comedy, directed by Pandiraj, features Nithya Menen as the female lead and is set to hit theatres on July 25. The release will coincide with Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, setting the stage for a box office face-off.

