Vijay Sethupathi confirms Maharaja 2, opens up about his surprising request for the Hollywood remake

Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that a sequel to his 2024 Tamil thriller Maharaja is in development, while also expressing a strong desire to be part of the film’s upcoming Hollywood remake.
Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, Sethupathi said director Nithilan Saminathan had recently narrated the story of Maharaja 2 to him.
He said, "Nithilan is an excellent director, his writing sense is so good. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2, which was so beautiful. Initially, some people did not believe in the Maharaja, but I always did. However, I didn’t expect this."
"I recently called the producer and asked, sir, I have heard that it is being remade in Hollywood. Are the rumours true? I told him I’d act in it for free. Just give me a role in the film, and I’ll go there. It gives me such a great surprise and a sense of happiness. I’ve always wanted to act there, so I’m happy my film is going there. All credit for this goes to Nithilan. I love you da,” he added.
His comments come shortly after the makers confirmed that the remake rights to Maharaja have been sold to a Hollywood agency. Matthew McConaughey has been linked to the project, although his casting has not been officially confirmed. Producer Sudhan Sundaram previously said the Hollywood adaptation was being developed with an A-list actor and could begin production next year.
Released in June 2024, Maharaja marked Sethupathi’s 50th film as a leading actor. Directed and co-written by Saminathan, the action thriller follows a seemingly quiet barber whose search for a stolen dustbin gradually exposes a much darker story.
Sethupathi starred alongside Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam and Abhirami. The film was praised particularly for its screenplay, performances and unexpected narrative turns, while its emotional core centred on the relationship between a father and his daughter.
The film went on to become a major commercial success. It crossed ₹107 crore worldwide during its initial theatrical run, before gaining a wider international audience through Netflix.
Sethupathi currently has several projects in different stages, including Baththa, Train, Jailer 2 and Slum Dog.
McConaughey, meanwhile, recently appeared in Apple TV’s comedy series Brothers, alongside Woody Harrelson. He is also attached to Netflix’s upcoming film Positano, in which he stars opposite Zoe Saldaña as a jewel thief drawn into a high-stakes heist.
For now, McConaughey’s reported involvement in Maharaja remains unconfirmed.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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