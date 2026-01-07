Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan postponed ahead of court verdict on plea to issue censor certificate

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly awaited movie Jana Nayagan has been pushed back following an ongoing controversy over certification delays. On January 7, the film’s distributors in Europe and Malaysia announced the postponement through posts on X. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9.

The delay has brought renewed attention to the film certification framework, as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to grant approval. In the absence of certification, the filmmakers approached the Madras High Court seeking immediate relief, where the court has reserved its decision on the issue.

Justice P.T. Asha heard the petition filed by the production house. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, submitted a copy of a complaint filed by one of the panel members who examined the film. He said the CBFC is empowered to refer a film to the Review Committee if, upon reconsideration, certain scenes are found to require deletion.

According to the CBFC, one panel member flagged 14 scenes for review, following which the decision to grant certification was kept pending and referred to the Review Committee.

Senior counsel Satish Parasaran, representing the petitioner, argued that a majority of the examining committee had already recommended certification and that a single complaint should not trigger a review. He also contended that there was a lack of transparency in the review process and pointed out that the producer had invested around ₹500 crore and announced the release date well in advance of the Pongal festival.

Following the announcement, cinema halls across Tamil Nadu have begun informing moviegoers that ticket amounts will be returned if the release is pushed back.