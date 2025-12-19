Vijay’s Jana Nayagan breaking records before release: Actor’s salary, pre-booking frenzy, and fans' reaction to songs

Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan is making headlines before its release for all the good reasons. The film, which is set to release on 9 January 2026, will reportedly be the Tamil superstar’s last political action drama before he fully steps into politics. Fans are super excited for the project. Here’s everything you need to know, from his salary to advance booking and the buzz among fans.

Vijay’s record-breaking salary According to a report by Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay charged a massive ₹275 crore for Jana Nayagan. Interestingly, this was an upfront payment, meaning the superstar did not take any share from the film’s profits. For comparison, Vijay is said to have been paid around ₹200 crore for his previous film, The Greatest Of All Time (The G.O.A.T.), although exact details were not confirmed.

Film details and cast The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K under KVN Productions. This political drama is filled with an amazing starcast, including Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite Vijay, along with Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani in supporting roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has created huge hits in Tamil cinema before, including for Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Advance booking records Jana Nayagan has already created a record in advance bookings. Within the first 24 hours, over 12,700 tickets were reportedly sold in the UK alone, breaking the previous record of 10,000 tickets set by Vijay’s own Leo. This strong pre-release trend shows that fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar’s final film.

Fans react to the music Fans have also been reacting enthusiastically to the music. The second single, “Oru Pere Varalaaru”, released on 18 December 2025, received praise for Vijay’s dance moves, Anirudh’s music, and the song’s connection to Vijay’s politics and fan love.

Social media posts highlighted Vijay’s energy even at the age of 51 and called it a “dance we’ve missed on screen.”

Many fans appreciated how the song reflected his bond with supporters and his journey towards politics.

Jana Nayagan is creating massive hype before its Pongal release. From Vijay’s record-breaking salary to the all-time advance booking numbers and the excitement around the songs, the film is set to be a grand send-off for the Tamil superstar before he focuses on his political career.

Fans are clearly ready to give Vijay a memorable farewell on the big screen.

FAQs When is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan releasing? The film is set for release on 9 January 2026.

How much did Vijay get paid for Jana Nayagan? Reports suggest Thalapathy Vijay was paid ₹275 crore upfront for the film.