Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally gets release date after 7-month battle - Check when will it hit theatres

The wait is finally over for Vijay's fans. The makers of Jana Nayagan have announced that the film will release in theatres on July 23, bringing an end to months of uncertainty following a prolonged legal battle and a seven-month deadlock with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

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On Tuesday, Vijay shared a new poster from the film on X, announcing the release with a brief caption: "#JanaNayaganFromJuly23." The announcement was met with excitement from fans, many of whom have been waiting for the film, which is widely expected to be the actor's final movie before his full-fledged entry into politics.

Check out the post by Vijay

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Vijay Unveils New Poster On X Production banner KVN Productions also marked the announcement with a post on X, reflecting on the film's journey to release.

"Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory," the banner wrote while confirming that Jana Nayagan will release worldwide on July 23.

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The film was originally slated to hit theatres on January 9 ahead of the Pongal weekend. However, its release plans were disrupted following legal proceedings related to its censor certificate.

The matter reached the Madras High Court, resulting in multiple hearings and delaying the announcement of a theatrical release date. The film was recently granted an A certificate, clearing the way for the makers to finalise its July 23 release.

Film Widely Seen As Vijay's Swansong Jana Nayagan has generated significant buzz, with the film widely billed as Vijay's swansong before his transition to active politics. As a result, every announcement related to the project has drawn widespread attention from fans and the Tamil film industry.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde. The ensemble cast also includes Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Makes Hero-Like Gesture To End State Assembly Speech

With the legal hurdles now behind them, the makers have shifted their focus to the film's theatrical release. Their latest announcement, accompanied by Vijay's new poster and KVN Productions' message, signals confidence as Jana Nayagan prepares to arrive in cinemas on July 23.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.