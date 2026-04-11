Vijay's Jana Nayagan online leak: After Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan calls it an attack on art

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited final release, Jana Nayagan, has leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, leaving fans and celebs shocked. Among them is Kamal Haasan, who strictly condemned the leak, calling it a ‘systemic failure.’ He took to X and sent a strong message on the ‘attack on the art and artist.’

Kamal Haasan reacts to Vijay's film leak Kamal Haasan wrote, “The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over.”

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The senior actor added that piracy goes beyond politics for the TVK chief's film ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls. He called for strict accountability for the leak and strong action in the matter.

"Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artist itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love.

“Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns. I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past,” he added.

Rajinikanth calls Jana Nayagan leak ‘painful’ Previously, Rajinikanth urged the film associations to come together and take strong action against the reported leak of Jana Nayagan. The veteran described the leaks as "shocking" and "painful."

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He wrote, “The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”

Chiranjeevi also penned a note for the makers of Jana Nayagan on social media. Talking about the hard work of those who work on a film, he said, “The unfortunate leak of Jana Nayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.”

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He also extended his support to KVN Productions, which is backing Vijay's Jana Nayagan for "containing damage and punishing culprits" in the leak case.

Jana Nayagan makers react to film leak KVN Productions, on Friday, confirmed that parts of the movie, and in some cases, the entire film, have been illegally circulated on several platforms. The team called it a serious case of "digital piracy" and warned of legal action.

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“It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy,” KVN Productions' statement read.

"We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws," the statement continued.

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The team also warned those watching or forwarding the film content. Stressing that every online movie is "traceable", they said, “Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception.”

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