Vijay's Jana Nayagan to add 6 deleted scenes in theatres next week? Director H Vinoth shares details

Vijay's action drama Jana Nayagan may soon receive an extended theatrical version. Director H Vinoth has revealed that six deleted scenes from the film are likely to be added in theatres from next week, giving audiences a chance to watch additional comedy, action and emotional sequences that did not make it into the final cut, Hindustan Times reported.

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Released in theatres on July 23 after a seven-month delay, Jana Nayagan opened to mixed reviews from critics but has posted strong box-office numbers. The film has generated significant attention as it is being billed as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film.

H Vinoth Opens Up About Deleted Scenes Speaking at a success meet held in Chennai on Monday to celebrate the film with fans, H Vinoth discussed the making of Jana Nayagan. During the interaction, the host asked whether any scenes had been removed from the final version of the film.

The director confirmed that six scenes had been deleted and said they could be included in theatrical screenings soon.

"Yes, there are six scenes that we had deleted. There are two fun (comedy) scenes featuring sir (Vijay), two action scenes and two other emotional scenes," said the director.

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When asked about their release timeline, Vinoth said the decision would depend on the producers.

"It depends on what production has planned."

When the host remarked that the final decision rested with the director, Vinoth responded:

"No, I am ready. We will think about adding them from next week or so."

If implemented, audiences could see an updated version of the film in cinemas beginning next week.

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Anirudh Ravichander Pens Emotional Note For Vijay Following the release of Jana Nayagan, music composer Anirudh Ravichander shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his long association with Vijay.

Posting an unseen photograph with the actor-politician on social media, Anirudh thanked Vijay for placing his trust in him over multiple films.

"It has been a thoroughly amazing and emotional journey with you through JanaNayagan, Leo, Beast, Master and Kaththi," wrote Anirudh in the caption.

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He added: “Thank you @actorvijay sir for the unlimited trust and memories that I will cherish forever. The music lives on.”

About Jana Nayagan Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January 9 release. However, the film's release was postponed after a delay in receiving CBFC certification. In April, the film was also leaked online.

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The film features Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

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While the film received mixed reviews from critics, with some suggesting that the original starring Balakrishna and Sreeleela was the stronger version, Jana Nayagan has performed well commercially. Since its theatrical release, it has grossed more than ₹200 crore worldwide, underscoring the strong audience response despite the divided critical reception.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.