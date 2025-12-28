Vijay's last speech from Jana Nayagan audio launch event goes viral, leaves fans emotional: ‘We will miss you’

Actor-politician Vijay held his much-awaited audio launch event for the upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan. What makes Jana Nayagan even more special is that it marks Vijay’s final film before he quits his film career for politics. At the event, which took place in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, Vijay delivered a powerful speech as he revealed why he has decided to step away from films.

His speech has now gone viral on social media, leaving fans emotional.

Vijay's last speech Taking centre stage at the end of the night at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia, Thalapathy Vijay acknowledged the massive turnout. He talked about Malaysia’s significance to Tamil cinema after Sri Lanka, as it has one of the largest Tamil populations in the world. Recalling Tamil films which were shot in Malaysia, such as Billa starring Ajith, Kaavalan and Kuruvi, he thanked the government for their support in hosting the event.

Vijay on why he is quitting films Opening up about his decision to quit cinema, Vijay said, “For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theatres for me. For that reason, I’m ready to stand for them for the next 30–33 years. For these Vijay fans, I’m stepping away from cinema."

“I’ve faced every kind of criticism right from day one, the same old story. But my fans have stood by me from the very beginning, supporting me relentlessly for 33 years. That’s why, for the fans who stood for me, I will stand for them. This Vijay will repay his debt of gratitude.”

Vijay to his team He continued to praise Jana Nayagan music composer Anirudh Ravichander and gave him a new title. Vijay said, “I am giving Anirudh a new title ‘MDS’. Can you guess what it stands for? Musical Departmental Store. He’s like a store you walk into and never run out of choices with unlimited songs and BGMs waiting inside. He also lauded director H Vinoth, calling him “a highly socially responsible filmmaker”. He shared his happiness as their long-discussed collaboration finally materialised.

Vijay also spoke fondly of actor Prakash Raj. He added, “Usually, the best chemistry is between the hero and heroine. But for me, it has always been with Prakash Raj sir, right from the Ghilli days. Thank you, Prakash Raj sir.”

Vijay to his fans Staying true to his tradition, Thalapathy shared his ‘Kutty Story’ life lessons. “If you want to succeed in life, you may not always need friends but you do need a strong enemy. Only when there is a strong enemy do you become stronger."

He added, “A small help or a small good deed will help you in the future. Don’t trouble or hurt anyone.”

Fans react to Vijay's retirement announcement Sharing the speech, fans extended their love and gratitude for the actor.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “IT'S OFFICIALLY OVER. THE END OF AN ERA. 1992–2026, you’ll forever be my hero, my inspiration and my role model @actorvijay.”

“It’s officially over and my heart isn’t ready. From 1992 to 2026, you weren’t just an actor — you were emotions, memories, and a constant in our lives. An era ends, but the love will never fade. Forever my hero, Thalapathy Vijay,” added another.

One more posted, “Feels weird even typing this. Vijay wasn’t just an actor for me, he was part of growing up. Theatre whistles, first day shows, repeat watches… too many memories. Retirement hurts, but the love stays forever. Thank you, Thalapathy @actorvijay waiting for #JanaNayagan.”

Someone else also shared, “Thalapathy Vijay is not just a name, you are an emotion for millions. Your journey, screen presence, and energy will live on forever in our hearts. We will deeply miss you, but new era begins.”

See posts:

Besides the speech, Vijay also danced to the anthem, Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan, for the last time. He also took a selfie video with the fans in the audience.

