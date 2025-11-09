Vijay’s moves in Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan breaks YouTube with 10 million views in hours

Thalapathy Vijay might be shifting his focus from cinema to politics, but his star power remains undiminished. The first song to be released on YouTube from his final movie, Jana Nayagan, titled Thalapathy Kacheri, is setting the video-streaming site on fire.

Thalapathy Kacheri crosses 10 million views in 24 hours In just a few hours of its release, on November 8, the video gained over 10 million views and one million likes.

The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and has been sung by Vijay, Anirudh, and Arivu. The song was trending on X in 22 countries and gained 800,000 engagements, X informs through its AI feature, Grok’s summary.

Jana Nayagan to be Vijay's last movie Jana Nayagan is set to be released on 9 January next year. The film will be directed by H. Vinoth and will star Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol alongside Vijay.

As per Asianet, the movie was originally set to be released in October 2025, but had to be postponed. The movie is now set to be released at the time of the Pongal weekend, which is expected to further fuel the box office fire.

Unsurprisingly, the movie will be a political action-thriller. Considering that the lead actor has made a foray into Tamil Nadu politics, the theme of the movie seems perfectly suited.

It was in February 2024 that the superstar announced that he would complete his ongoing projects and enter politics before the next state Assembly elections. The two movies in the process of production were The Greatest of All Time and Thalapathy 69.

The latter project was renamed Jana Nayagan, and according to Asianet, is believed to be a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Bhagavantha Kesari, which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna. Vijay is likely to play a policeman.

The movie’s first poster was released on Republic Day this year, showing the actor taking a selfie with a huge crowd in the background. Once this movie is done, Vijay can turn his focus to his newly-launched political party – Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

FAQs Which song from Thalapathy Vijay’s movie was released? Thalapathy Kacheri is the name of the song that was released on Saturday.

What is the name of Vijay’s last movie? Jana Nayagana.

What is the name of Vijay’s political party? Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.