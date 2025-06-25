TV actor who once worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena, Hrithik; later lost work, battled depression, died in sleep at 48

Bollywood is filled with lost and forgotten talents and names. One of them is an actor who rose to fame from the television industry, and earned a name in Bollywood, working alongside A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol among others. However, despite a promising start, his presence slowly faded from the limelight. With time, he lost out on work and even his friends from the industry left, he once said. He struggled with depression, and financial problems and years later, passed away in sleep at just 48.

TV actor who lost work and industry friends, later died in sleep We are talking about the late actor Vicky Sethi.

Vicky Sethi's death Vicky Sethi passed away last year on 8 September in his sleep after suffering a heart attack. He was 48.

He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and their twin sons.

Talking about his death, Jhanvi told the news agency PTI that the actor was staying at her parents' house in Nashik when Vikas fell unwell. "After we reached my mother’s house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn’t want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home," she told the media.

She added, "When I went to wake him up at around 6 am [on Sunday], he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest."

Vicky Sethi's career Vikas Sethi made his debut in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s. His first TV show was Dil Na Jane Kyon but he rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He starred in several TV shows including Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Uttaran, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai and Yeh Vada Raha. His last TV show was Sasural Simar Ka.

Vicky Sethi's Bollywood films In Bollywood, he starred in the 2001 film Deewaanapan, starring Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza. He starred in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… in a small, supporting role, sharing screenspace with Kareena Kapoor aka Poo. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji.

Vikas also starred in films like Oops, Modh and ISmart Shankar, which did not gain much success.

He had also participated in the fourth season of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye with his ex Amita, before marrying Jhanvi.

Vicky Sethi on depression, losing industry friends after no work Besides the fame, Vikas also struggled with depression at a phase in his life. He once told the Bombay Times about it when he was facing financial problems and was ‘clinically depressed.’

He said in the interview, “It was a tough and frustrating phase. It wasn’t just about being out of work, but I was also facing difficulties on the personal front. I was suffering monetarily and was clinically depressed.”

In the same interview, Vikas had admitted his absence from the industry and said, “Yes, I have made mistakes, but isn’t that human? If I had known that those mistakes would cost me my career, I would have avoided them. But now, I am positive and in a happy space. I am also getting a good response from people.”

He had also shared how his friends from the industry left his side during his tough time. “Friends who would stand outside my home, asking me to party with them, suddenly disappeared when I wasn’t doing anything," he had added and credited his supportive family, especially his wife for being his pillar of strength.

During his last year, Vikas had appeared in an ad for Spotify India.