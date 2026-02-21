Vikram Bhatt breaks silence after bail in ₹30 crore cheating case: ‘This is the paanchva dhaam’

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a cheating case amounting to ₹30 crore. Filed against him and his wife, Bhatt was lodged in Rajasthan in the matter. Talking about the case and his jail time for the first time, Bhatt shared that he was hopeful about his bail.

Vikram Bhatt comments on cheating case against him Speaking to reporters who were stationed outside the jail premises, Vikram Bhatt said, “I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out. I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar, truth will always remain victorious here.”

“I lived where Lord Krishna was born” When asked about his time in jail, the Raaz director called himself a devotee of Lord Krishna, who was born in a prison.

“This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle. I don't want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country's legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone's interest," Bhatt added.

Vikram Bhatt granted interim bail On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi regularised the interim bail granted on February 13 to Bhatt's wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, in the case.

Why Vikram Bhatt was arrested Bhatt and his wife were arrested in Mumbai after Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre and a resident of Udaipur, lodged an FIR, alleging cheating and criminal breach of trust against him, his wife and others, alleging that funds were taken in the name of a film project. He alleged that the funds were misappropriated.

Murdia said in his complaint that Bhatt and his wife induced him to invest over ₹30 crore in a biopic of his late wife, promising high returns.

Murdia added that the Bhatts procured fake bills under various names and got money transferred from him.

The money, which was supposed to be used for making films, as per the complainant, was deposited into the accused's accounts and further used by them.

Others accused in Vikram Bhatt's cheating case Apart from Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Udaipur-based Dinesh Kataria and Bhatt's manager, Mehboob Ansari, were also arrested by Rajasthan Police on December 7, 2025.

The filmmaker and his wife were also brought to Udaipur in December.