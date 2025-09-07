Vikram Bhatt pens emotional note after mother Varsha Bhatt's death: ‘She is in a better place now’

An emotional Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartbreaking note for his mother Varsha Bhatt, who passed away recently. She passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. Bhatt shared that she was in ‘pain’ as he requested everyone to pray for her soul.

Vikram Bhatt's heartbreaking note after mother's death Bhatt's mother was suffering from an unspecified illness for a long time.

Vikram Bhatt wrote, “My mother Varsha Bhatt, passed away on the morning of 6th September 2025. She was in pain for the last few months and I am certain she is in a better place now.”

Talking about grief, the filmmaker said it will take him some time to come in terms with his mother's loss.

He added, “Grief is cyclic in nature. At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never ending sob that is stuck in your chest - unwilling to let go of it's grasp on you. And then slowly a break in the sob - a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before. I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say - time will heal all wounds - but that time is not here for me as yet. I wonder if it will come at all.”

He further thanked everyone who stood beside him during his tough time. “My gratitude to all who shared the pain with me,” he mentioned.

“And here is my prayer for her as she finds a place with the source.त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव, त्वमेव बन्धुश्च सखा त्वमेव। त्वमेव विद्या द्रविणं त्वमेव, त्वमेव सर्वं मम देव देव॥ If you chance upon this post. Do say a prayer for her because this is her prayer meeting. Om Shanti,” he concluded his post, urging everyone to keep his mother in their prayers.

Responding to his post, Vardhaan Puri commented, “Loads of love and respect. Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”

“Deepest condolences Om Shanti,” added Avika Gor.

Who was Varsha Bhatt Varsha Bhatt was married to popular cinematographer Pravin Bhatt.