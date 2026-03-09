Vikram Bhatt supports Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan amid affair rumours: ‘Not hiding love… they have right to live'

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt opined on the ongoing affair rumours of actors Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. As the rumours continue to grow stronger, Bhatt penned a long note and defended the on-screen pair amid claims made by Vijay's wife. Recently, Vijay's wife Sangeeta Sornalingam reportedly filed for divorce and alleged him of having an affair with an actress.

Vikram Bhatt on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan Commenting on the matter, Vikram Bhatt clarified that although he doesn't know the truth, he praised Vijay and Trisha Krishnan for not hiding ‘love’. Bhatt who was recently granted bail in a cheating case, took to Instagram and wrote in reference to his jail time: “There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things.”

He continued, “My recent incarceration has made me understand the value of freedom. What it is to crave a cup of tea that is not going to come. What it is to hunt for a tube of toothpaste. What it is to wait for seven in the evening, when the bail applications come in. But there is a worse incarceration. It is the incarceration of the human soul. The incarceration of happiness. When two people remain trapped in a relationship that has run its course, but society insists that the relationship must continue; that too is a prison.”

Admitting that he has been on both sides of the story, Vikram Bhatt talked about how the human heart seeks happiness. “I have been on both sides of that equation. I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness and its going away to find happniness.”

“Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity.”

“Something admirable in Vijay-Trisha” Coming back to Trisha and Vijay, Bhatt praised both.

“I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha. There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful.”

“We all know the other kind of life that people live. Men who run anonymous profiles on dating sites. Men who delete their messages before they get home. Men who spend afternoons with women they will never respect enough to acknowledge publicly. And yet it is often these very people who sit in judgment over others.”

The Raaz filmmaker shared how empathy disappears once people start judging others despite knowing the complications of love.

“Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love,” he stood for the popular film pair.

On March 5, Vijay hit headlines for attending the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son with Trisha Krishnan amid the news of his divorce. Both arrived together and left the venue together after sharing the stage.