Vikram Bhatt's net worth: Check Bollywood director's income, wealth and properties amid ₹30 crore fraud case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is among the popular names in Bollywood. Known for delivering several hits, ranging from Ghulam to Raaz, Bhatt needs no introduction. Recently, he hit headlines in connection with an alleged ₹30 crore fraud case. Amid the allegations, check out the director's net worth, including properties, income and wealth.

Vikram Bhatt's net worth As per a report by Moneymint, Vikram Bhatt's net worth is said to be around ₹42 crore ($5 million).

The filmmaker is the grandson of Vijay Bhatt, and the son of late cinematographer Pravin Bhatt.

He amassed his wealth working as an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director. His major source of income is said to be from his films.

Bhatt began his career early in life and served as an assistant director. His first directorial was Jaanam (1993), but he went on to gain recognition with Ghulam, starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Some of his hits include Raaz, 1920. Shaapit and Haunted – 3D. His next release will be Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past in 2026.

Vikram Bhatt's property Going by the report, Vikram Bhatt owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai where he resides with his family. He also has his film production house, Loneranger Productions. Reportedly, he has also made investments in several real estates in India, adding to his overall income.

Vikram Bhatt arrest in ₹ 30 crore fraud case Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari, were recently arrested on December 7 for allegedly defrauding Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of ₹30 crore. Bhatt, his wife, and six others are accused in the case.

Bhatt's last release was Tumko Meri Kasam, which was inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia and his wife on the topic of IVF.

Months after its release, Murdia alleged that Vikram Bhatt and others of siphoning off more than ₹30 crore by giving false assurances of film production and profits.

Allegations against Vikram Bhatt According to news agency PTI, “Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of ₹200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences.”

Murdia lodged an FIR against the filmmaker and others on November 17.