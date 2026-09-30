Vikrant Massey is bringing ‘Musafir Cafe’ to life: 2 hill cafes with coffee, books and artist residencies

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur are bringing the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen. The couple is working on two real-life cafés inspired by the OTT series — one in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and another in Uttarakhand.

According to a recent report by Mid Day, the spaces are being designed along the lines of the café featured in the series, in which Massey plays Chander.

But the planned destinations are set to be more than just cafés. The concept combines food, coffee and books with dedicated spaces for artists to stay and work amid nature.

Vikrant Massey wants to recreate ‘Musafir Cafe’ in real life The idea reportedly developed following the response to the series and viewers' interest in experiencing its world beyond the screen.

Massey said fans had initially suggested that he open a Musafir Cafe in the hills. He was also aware that cafés inspired by Divya Prakash Dubey’s book Musafir Cafe, on which the series is based, had emerged after the book was published around a decade ago.

The new project, therefore, aims to recreate the atmosphere and experience associated with the show in a physical space.

Explaining how the idea developed, Massey told the aforementioned publication, “I was chatting with Divya, Sharanya Rajgopal [show creator], and Vijay Subramaniam [founder of Collective Artistes Network] about how it would be a great idea to recreate the on-screen experience of the show in real life.”

Work on the projects has already begun, according to the report.

What will the real-life Musafir Cafes offer? The planned spaces will bring together food, coffee and books, while also creating an environment where visitors can spend time away from the pace of city life.

Around 20 rooms are planned as artist residencies, giving artists a place to stay and work on their projects.

The concept is designed to combine hospitality with a creative retreat, with the natural surroundings of Dharamshala and Uttarakhand forming an important part of the experience.

Massey hopes the cafés will allow visitors to escape the “hustle and bustle and chaos of the city” while creating an environment conducive to creativity and work.

The two locations also reflect the travel-oriented and introspective setting associated with Musafir Cafe.

When will Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafes open? According to the Mid Day report, construction work on both projects is already underway.

Massey is aiming to launch the cafés by “summer next year”.

If the timeline remains on track, the two destinations will combine café experiences with spaces to read, relax and spend time in nature, while the dedicated artist residencies will provide accommodation and workspaces for creatives.

What is next for Vikrant Massey? Massey has several projects in the pipeline. Apart from Musafir Cafe, he was seen in Pritam and Pedro and Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.