Vikrant Massey's friend Clive Kunder among victims of Air India plane crash: ‘He was first operating officer’

More than 200 people died in the tragic Air India plane crash in India. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey suffered a loss as his friend Clive Kunder died in the incident. The actor shared that his friend was the first operating officer on the flight.

Vikrant Massey's friend dies in Air India plane crash Previously, Air India confirmed 241 of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner died. The incident took place on Thursday when a Gatwick Airport-bound plane crashed into a medical college shortly after its take-off from Ahmedabad Airport.

Vikrant shared on his Instagram Stories, “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight.”

“May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected (folded hands emoticon),” he added.

“The Kunder's are our family friends,” Massey also revealed.

After the horrific incident, several Bollywood celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among others, also offered prayers for the victims and their loved ones.

Several film events in Mumbai were called off after the incident.

Air India plane crash Meanwhile, there is one lone survivor from the plane crash. British national of Indian origin, the survivor's name is Ramesh Vishwaskumar, as per reports.

Air India's official post on X read: “Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”

“The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin. Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones,” it continued.