Vince Gill to receive the 2025 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville

Vince Gill will receive the 2025 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on 19 November, according to Variety. With 22 Grammys and 18 CMA Awards to his name, the ‘I Gave You Everything I Had’ hitmaker is a living legend in country music.

Vince Gill’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award With a career of over 40 years, Vince Gill’s contribution to country music is unparalleled. According to CMA CEO, Sarah Trahern, “Vince embodies the very best of what country music stands for”.

“He’s a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community, honors the roots of our genre, and even now continues to share his talent with fans across the globe,” she adds.

In addition to winning the CMA Award 18 times already, the ‘When I Call Your Name’ singer hosted the CMA Awards 12 times. In Trahern’s words, Gill is “a vibrant force” that the CMA is “honored to celebrate”.

Vince Gill on the work front Vince Gill currently performs with the legendary band Eagles at their occasional shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas. He joined the group in 2017 after Glenn Frey’s death. He signed a “lifetime” contract with the record label Music Corporation of America (MCA) in October of this year. “I’m feeling the most creative I’ve ever felt in my career these last few years,” Gill said after the contract with MCA, per MusicRow. He released ‘I Gave You Everything I Had’ after the deal.

Before Vince Gill, Willie Nelson himself won the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. Among others, Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Charley Pride, Kenny Rogers, and Kris Kristofferson have received the CMA's Lifetime Achievement Award.

