Vindu Dara Singh reveals Mukul Dev battled loneliness, became overweight before death: ‘His daughter wasn’t with him'

Vindu Dara Singh mourned the loss of his friend, actor Mukul Dev who passed away in Delhi. He was 54. Vindu revealed that while Mukul did not suffer from any specific health issues, he was lonely after his mother's death.

Mukul Dev is one of the popular actors who appeared on several TV shows and in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films. He passed away on Friday night.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Vindu Dara Singh on Mukul Dev As his demise has sent shockwaves through the industry, Vindu Dara Singh told ANI, "The Son of Sardaar team is in shock. Our movie is releasing soon, and Mukul won't be there to witness its success. He gave such a brilliant performance in the film, and it's the most hilarious movie ever. It's heartbreaking that he won't be there to witness its success."

Vindu recalled Mukul's performance in his Son of Sardaar 2 which was supposed to be his comeback film.

"Mukul had some of the funniest lines in Son of Sardaar 2. When people watch it in the theatre, they will fall down laughing," he said.

Mukul Dev struggled with depression The actor revealed Mukul struggled in life after the death of his mother, which affected his mental well-being.

"He was very close to his mother, and when she passed away, he became depressed. He didn't have the same person to guide him after her passing," Vindu shared with the news agency.

He also mentioned that Mukul had a significant weight gain due to his health issues. However, during the filming of Son of Sardaar 2', the team, including Ajay Devgn told Mukul to walk and exercise so that he could regain his health and also lose some weight at the same time.

Vindu mentioned how Mukul was anxious about his health and even fearful of COVID-19. "He was very scared of COVID. He kept telling me, 'Vindu, I think I have a heart issue,' and I would laugh and say, 'It's all in the mind.' But he was genuinely concerned," Vindu said.

Earlier today, Vindu Dara Singh posted a heartfelt tribute for Mukul Dev on X, formerly Twitter. "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing," he wrote.

Mukul Dev's last rites Mukul Dev's funeral will take place in Delhi today at 5 PM.

Who was Mukul Dev Mukul Dev, born September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, was one of India's most recognised actors across the TV and film industry. He worked across Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam films.

He made his debut in the industry with the 1196 TV show Mumkin and also made his film debut in the same year with the movie Dastak, Sushmita Sen and Manoj Bajpayee.