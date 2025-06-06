Viola Davis to star in thriller Ally Clark

Washington DC [US], June 6 (ANI): Actress and film producer Viola Davis, known for 'Doubt', 'The Help', 'How to Get Away with Murder', 'Widows', and others, is all set to star in the conspiracy thriller titled 'Ally Clark'.

After starring in Amazon MGM Studios' action movie 'G20', Viola Davis is again teaming up with the streamer. 'G20' also features Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramon Rodriguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Clark Gregg, and Antony Starr.

Phillip Noyce, a veteran of the thriller genre, will direct the feature that Irwin Winkler, the veteran producer behind Rocky, Goodfellas and The Alto Knights, will produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winkler Films' Charlies Winker, David Winkler, and Jose Ruisanchez are also producing. Davis is also on the producing team, along with Julius Tennon, her husband and partner at the duo's JuVee Productions, as per the outlet.

The script, written by Ruisanchez and Irwin Winkler, revolves around an investigator named Ally Clark, played by Davis. According to the studio, she goes on a dangerous investigation into an international conglomerate following the strange murder of a close friend. The case will take her from the marble halls of Washington, D.C., to the steamy bayous of Louisiana and the snowy peaks of Alaska.

The project is in the development stages. JuVee Productions' Melanie Clark will executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.