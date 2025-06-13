Vir Das backs Air India after Ahmedabad plane crash: ‘I know them to be the best, time will tell’

Comedian, actor Vir Das came out in support of Air India in a strong post on social media, after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The London-bound Air India aircraft with 242 people on board, crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. It claimed 206 lives, including those at the crash site, as per the updates.

Advertisement

Vir on Air India plane crash Amid this, Vir supported the airlines and called its crew ‘best.’

Vir wrote on Instagram: “It’s a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I’ve flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky.”

“Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight”.

Advertisement

See post here:

PM Modi visits plane crash site On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the Air India plane crash and met the injured victims at the civil hospital.

He spent around 20 minutes inspecting the site, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) crashed into the hostel complex of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area. The PM also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the crash and met the injured victims at the hospital.

Advertisement

Besides 241 people on board who died in the plane crash, 4 MBBS students and a doctor's wife were killed at the crash site.

Modi said on social media that the plane crash tragedy in Ahmedabad has left everyone devastated and heartbreaking beyond words.

Modi posted his message and extended condolence on X, formerly Twitter, as he visited the crash site and met the victims at the hospital.

He said, "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families."

“We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti," he added.

Advertisement