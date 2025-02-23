Actor, comedian Vir Das took a direct jab at the Senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk with his recent post on Instagram. Referring to the recent “Chainsaw of bureaucracy” comment of the Tesla CEO, Vir introduced his “teddy bear of standup comedy" to his followers. Drawing a parallel comparison, he went on to call Musk "high."

Elon Musk recently attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC where he received an actual chainsaw as a gift from Argentina's President Javier Milei. The entrepreneur called it the “chainsaw of bureaucracy” as he waved it over his head on stage.

While the incident drew mixed reactions from social media users, Vir Das took his turn this time. In the clip, he said, “That dude is high…as b****.” His video caption reads, “America….what the hell happened?”

His post arrives right before his upcoming America and Canada comedy tour, beginning on March 14 in Vancouver, BC. Responding to his words, a user wrote in the comments, “You ever see a kid get too much attention at his birthday party?” “Your content will write itself for the tour,” joked another. Someone also said, “Good you are performing in America while joking about the same country.”

Watch video here:

Elon Musk's chainsaw for bureaucracy comment On Thursday, Elon Musk attended the right-wing gathering, wearing a black "Make America Great Again" hat and black sunglasses. Receiving a rock-star welcome, the crowd was seen cheering for Musk as Argentine President Javier Milei joined him on stage.

During the event, Musk held a literal chainsaw. Gifted by Javier Milei, the chainsaw was engraved with 'Viva la libertad, carajo', Spanish for 'Long live liberty, damn it'. Musk happily waved at the crowd and held the power tool high, declaring, "This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy! Chainsaw!"

Milei is known for wielding a chainsaw during his 2023 run for Argentina's presidency, which was a big success.