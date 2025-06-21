Vir Das gives audience reasons to watch Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par after film's average debut: ‘It is genuinely…’

Actor, comedian Vir Das has reviewed Aamir Khan's latest flick Sitaare Zameen Par. In his recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Vir gave reasons to netizens, convincing them to watch the film. Sitaare Zameen Par released on 20 June.

Vir Das reviews Sitaare Zameen Par While the film exceeded advance booking figures, usually a good sign, the film registered an average opening day business and earned a little more than ₹11 crore.

Amid this, Vir hailed the comedy timings of the film and called it ‘genuinely funny.’

He wrote, “Folks! Go see #SitaareZameenPar Not just because it’s REALLY good and breezy. Not just because the ensemble wins your heart. Not just because it’s someone of massive stature constantly sharing his platform for meaningful content. Not just because it’s a departure from the action overload. But also because it’s genuinely funny.”

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D'Souza. It marks the acting debut of 10 neurodivergent actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Vir Das further tagged Aamir's production house who helm the project and added about the film: “In a comedy scene one party has to hold power and drive. That’s basic comedy 101. The best comedy surprises you with that choice. It wears its heart on its sleeve and gives power, prominence, and punch lines to those comedy normally doesn’t. That makes it WAY funnier. Go see it! In theatres now. @AKPPL_Official”

Read post here:

Darsheel Safary of Taare Zameen Par on sequel Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

It is the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

Reviewing the film, Darsheel Safary, the star child artist of Taare Zameen Par, penned a note. Taking to his Instagram stories, Darsheel reviewed the film, “My heart feels FULLER, SOFTER and HAPPIER. The film holds up a mirror with humor, grace and heart. No pity, no preaching. Just presence, joy and strength. You HAVE to watch this in theaters!! It won’t stream. It’s not meant to. Some stories ask for silence, a screen, and your full heart. You’ll walk in curious and walk out a little more human."

Besides him, Mini Mathur and Kajol also praised the Aamir Khan-starrer on social media.