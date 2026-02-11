Vir Das reacts after Abhishek Banerjee cites ‘Two Indias' show; plugs world tour – ‘Hiding in my house for a long time'

Actor-comedian Vir Das responded on 11 February with his characteristic satire after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee invoked his controversial “Two Indias” monologue during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget a day before.

Happy Patel actor, Das shared a video clip of Banerjee’s speech in the Lok Sabha and interspersed it with his trademark commentary, noting how people laughed, felt offended, and paused to listen after his 2021 ‘Two Indias’ show in the US.

“Sir, in November 2021… On a stage thousands of miles away…” Banerjee is heard saying in the House, referring to Das’s performance. The video cuts to Das reacting, “I’m sorry, this is happening on the floor of Parliament. Don’t do it.”

'Two Indias' was a viral, controversial, and politically charged stand-up comedy monologue performed by Vir Das in November 2021 at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The performance, which sought to highlight the stark contradictions within modern India, drew significant backlash from certain groups. At least 7 police complaints were filed against Das amid intense debate over the monologue. Critics had accused Das of maligning India abroad, and supporters defended it as satire.

Banerjee, the TMC general secretary, is heard describing Das’s performance as ‘not comedy’ but ‘a warning’ and “a mirror held up to a nation standing at the edge of its own contradictions”, the comedian says in response.

“No, it felt like broken glass,” and joked about “hiding in my house for a really long time” amid the backlash.

Upcoming international tour Das's video ends with a plug of his upcoming international tour, titled Hey Stranger. “I’m leaving the country. I’m actually going on a world tour. And this feels like a really good time to announce it,” he says in the clip.

Das put the clip on social media. Banerjee responded with a wish for the comedian's upcoming show.

“Ah, the beauty of two Indias- in one, a comedian is questioned for talking about the ‘TWO INDIA’ divide. In the other, the same debate becomes the perfect PR for a tour announcement. Democracy does have a sense of humour. Wishing you house full shows and a smashing tour ahead the virdas,” Banerjee wrote.

Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee used Das’ show to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government. The TMC leader accused the Centre of weakening federalism and said that the Budget reflected a divided nation.

Ah, the beauty of two Indias- in one, a comedian is questioned for talking about the ‘TWO INDIA’ divide. In the other, the same debate becomes the perfect PR for a tour announcement.

“I come from an India that proclaims ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, and I also come from an India where speaking Bengali makes you a Bangladeshi, where eating fish makes you a Mughal, and where saying ‘Jay Bangla’ is enough to brand you a ‘ghuspaithiya’,” Banerjee said.

On Wednesday, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP from Bihar, Arun Bharti, also mentioned the ‘Two India’ show while highlighting how the previous Congress governments had failed to improve the condition of Bihar.

The Lok Sabha proceedings witnessed frequent disruptions amid protests by the Opposition demanding a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework on Monday. The house, however, took up discussions on the Budget 2026 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.