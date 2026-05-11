Vir Das thanks Delhi crowd after major show, reflects on 17-year journey: ‘Thanks Delhi for showing up’

Comedian and actor Vir Das has shared an emotional message of gratitude to fans in Delhi after performing before a packed crowd in the capital, marking what many saw as a significant homecoming moment for one of India’s most recognised stand-up comics.

Vir Das expresses gratitude to Delhi, pens a heartfelt note The International Emmy-winning performer posted a message on X following the show, thanking the audience for their support and reflecting on his long association with the city where his comedy career first began.

Alongside the post, Das shared a photograph of himself on stage overlooking a massive crowd. In the image, he is seen wearing a shirt with the word “pyaar” written in Hindi across the back, a visual that appeared to underscore the affectionate tone of his message to the Delhi audience.

His post on X read, “I started here in Delhi. Told my first joke at assembly in DPS noida. First public show at India Habitat Centre on Lodi Road. First corporate at a bank branch in Gurgaon. Maybe 70% of the crowd yesterday were newcomers to my art and that’s a massive privilege. But in that crowd were people who have shown up for 17 years. I see you. I thank you. We’ve grown up together. Thanks Delhi for showing up for me ♥️ (sic)”

The post quickly gained attention online, with fans responding to the comedian’s recollection of his early beginnings in the National Capital Region and his acknowledgement of long-time supporters who have followed his work across nearly two decades.

One fan wrote, “@thevirdas you were phenomenal……. Voices of India was so well narrated through comedy. Satire was just penetrating. Looking forward for more such contend. Keep Shining (sic).”

Another person commented, “You were amazing! Thank you for the laughs and introspection ❤️ (sic).”

A third fan wrote, “DPS Noida Alumni here; I still remember your joke during the farewell ceremony in the morning assembly; you thanked Dhawan sir for getting the hostel built for obvious reasons ;) (sic).”

Das, who has built a reputation for blending observational humour with political and social commentary, has often spoken about the role Delhi played in his formative years as a performer. His reference to telling his “first joke” during a school assembly at Delhi Public School in Noida offers a reminder of the modest beginnings of a career that has since expanded to international stages.