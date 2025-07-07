Vir Das to crack jokes on his loss of voice in new comedy special Fool Volume, set to stream on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): International Emmy winner Vir Das is set to treat his fans with his new stand-up special 'Fool Volume', chronicling everything from losing his voice and self-doubt to rediscovering joy.

'Vir Das: Fool Volume' is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 18. This stand-up special has been filmed across Mumbai, New York and London, making this not just a comedy special but a cross-continental rollercoaster.

This Netflix special stems from Vir Das's speech loss experience before the biggest show of his career. What came next was Fool Volume: his most self-aware work to date. Vir takes on everything from silence and self-doubt to rediscovering joy. It's a comedy that doesn't just punch up--it reaches out.

OTT platform Netflix shared a teaser for the upcoming special, in which the actor jokes about his loss of speech and his methods for coping with it.

Talking about his new special, Vir Das says, "This special is a journey across countries, cultures, and a whole lot of internal chaos. For me, comedy has always been more than just punchlines. It's about connection. Whether you're in London, New York, or Mumbai, laughter sounds the same. This special is a celebration of that shared language of finding joy in the chaos, meaning in the absurd, and kindness in the noise. If someone watches it and feels a little lighter, a little more understood, or just laughs until their stomach hurts. That's the magic I'm chasing."

This marks Vir's fifth Netflix special, making him the first Indian comedian to reach that milestone.