Vir Das's witty take on Donald Trump vs Elon Musk feud cracks up the internet: ‘Insecure strongmen require conmen’

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s relationship took a dramatic turn, imploding into a no-holds-barred online feud. Once allies in ambition, the two are now locked in a public clash marked by digs at each other, further escalating tensions. Amid this, actor-comedian Vir Das humorously reflected on their falling out in his recent post and left people on the internet in splits.

Vir Das on Donald Trump vs Elon Musk Vir Das equated their feud to ‘fighting school girls’ in his post.

He took to Instagram and dropped a sarcastic post. He wrote, "Love is complicated. When a relationship grows despite both peoples best intentions, the universe sends them on separate paths. They deserve the privacy to separate in peace and with best wishes of the world. Here's wishing Elon and Donald the best in their separate paths.”

"Actually wait...they are fighting like two school girls. Yep. Cults of personality require sycophancy and submission. Insecure strongmen require conmen basking in their shadow. Combining two is metaphorically and literally like trying to shove a d**k inside another d**k. It's technically possible, but probably painful," he added.

See post here:

Sharing the post, he also joking requested privacy, much like how people usually write during time of crisis. His caption was, "Requesting privacy at this time."

Internet reacts to Vir Das' post on Trump and Musk His post left Bhumi Pednekar, Prateik Babbar, Sheeba Chadha, and Priya Banerjee laughing in the comment section.

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “For a min there I freaked Vir......till the humor kicked in.”

“Legit thought it is your separation post. Never trust just the caption,” added another.

One more commented, “Breakup of the century.”

Someone also wrote, “The school girls remark ruined it.”

What happened between Musk and Trump It started with Musk's criticism of the massive tax and domestic policy bill, which Musk had termed a "disgusting abomination."

Trump and Musk's relationship blossomed over the past few months only to fall apart quickly. It began with Musk criticising the massive tax and domestic policy bill, which he said is a “disgusting abomination", after his departure from the Oval Office on May 31.

Trump, the world's most powerful leader, and Musk, the world's richest man, had an open war of words on Thursday mostly over social media.

