VIRAL: HBO's Harry Potter series reveals first look at the new Weasley family filming iconic King’s Cross scene | Pics

The Weasley family is here! New photos from the set of the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ television series have offered fans their first glimpse of the newly cast Weasley family in action.

Filming took place on Monday, August 25 at King’s Cross station in London, where the cast was seen shooting what appears to be the well-known Platform 9¾ scene — the magical gateway that takes young witches and wizards to Hogwarts School via the Hogwarts Express.

The photos show Katherine Parkinson in costume as Molly Weasley, marking the first time she has been seen in the role.

Also featured are Alastair Stout as Ronald [Ron], Gracie Cochrane as Ginny, and twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George.

The Weasleys were seen gathered around the luggage trolleys, seemingly filming the moment where the family passes through the enchanted wall to board the train.

This is the first full look at the newly assembled Weasley children on set. Parkinson joined the cast as Molly in June, shortly after Stout was announced as Ron in May. Cochrane and the Harland twins were revealed last week, alongside Ruari Spooner, who will play Percy Weasley — though he was not spotted in the latest photos.

Casting is still underway for the rest of the family, including Charlie, Bill, and Arthur Weasley, the family patriarch.

The series, which will be a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s original books, is being developed by Max (formerly HBO Max) and is expected to bring a fresh take on the beloved story with a brand-new cast.

More about the HBO's Harry Potter reboot ‘Harry Potter’ is an upcoming fantasy television series being developed for HBO, based on the best-selling book series by JK Rowling. The show is being produced by HBO Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, Brontë Film & TV, and Heyday Films.

The new adaptation stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The supporting cast includes John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost.