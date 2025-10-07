Viral video! Akshay Kumar asks CM Fadnavis, ‘Aap orange kaise khaate hai?’; jokes about his mango question to PM Modi

“Aap orange kaise khaate hai?”: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made a lighthearted joke at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday and asked him how he liked to have his oranges.

The star was referring to his previous political interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, when he was trolled for asking him how he likes to eat mangoes.

Akshay Kumar was in a free-wheeling conversation with Fadnavis at the 25th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Here's what happened: Recalling the 2019 incident, Akshay said, “Sir, maine unse (Modi) ek question kiya tha ke ‘aap aam kaise khante hain?’ Toh logon ne mazak udaya tha. Lekin sir main nahi sudhrunga. (Sir, I had once asked him (PM Modi) a question — ‘How do you eat a mango?’ People made fun of me for that. But sir, I’m not going to change)”

He then asked Fadnavis if he liked oranges, to which the Maharashtra Chief Minister replied affirmatively. The Bollywood actor then asked if he likes to peel them or drink orange juice. “Aap orange kaise khate ho?” he asked.

Fadnavis said he enjoys eating oranges Nagpur style – by cutting them in half, sprinkling a bit of salt, and savouring them much like one would eat a mango — a fun ‘OG Nagpurkar’ tip. Akshay promised to try it.

Watch the viral video here:

Focused on transforming Film City Lauding the city’s infrastructure, Akshay Kumar requested Fadnavis to give a full-fledged makeover to the Film City, also known as Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, in suburban Goregaon.

It was established by the Maharashtra state government in 1977.

To this, Fadnavis said, "I’ve a regret that during my tenure between 2014 and 2019, it was my wish to develop the Film City into a vibrant international ecosystem."

"We did a lot of planning, designing, and also spoke to a lot of people from the film fraternity, but we couldn’t execute it due to various reasons. There are two to three projects that I couldn’t execute (then), and this is one of them,” he added.

Fadnavis stated that he is focused on transforming Film City into a world-class film ecosystem.