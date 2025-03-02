Billy Joel, the music icon, recently tripped while performing at a concert in Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The incident took place on February 22 and the video of the fall is doing the rounds on social media. The 75-year-old legendary singer slipped while jamming out to his 1980 classic "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me."

The shocking fall came after the five-time Grammy winner spun his microphone stand before tossing it towards the audience. Subsequently, Billy Joel stumbled and fell backward, landing on his left side.

However, the enthusiastic singer was not deterred by the fall, he repositioned himself moments later and was back up on his feet. Meanwhile, the audience erupted in applause as the footage concluded. According to Setlist.FM report, the rest of Joel's set continued to perform as planned. Famously known as 'Piano Man',' the singer continued on with his encore performance by singing hits like "Big Shot" and "You May Be Right."

In addition to this, Billy Joel thrilled the audience with timeless classics including "Piano Man," "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)" and "Vienna."

Billy Joel's upcoming performance at the Rogers Centre is scheduled for March 15. This will mark Joel's first performance in over a decade in Toronto. Notably,

Later this summer, the singer is set to make history by performing at all three major New York City sports stadiums — Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and MetLife Stadium. These upcoming performances are notable as it will make him the first artist to achieve this milestone. "I’m looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer — each holds personal significance to me," Billy Joel in a statement said as reported by Billboard.