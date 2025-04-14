Viral video: Cancer survivor Hina Khan walks the ramp gracefully; fans react, ‘from bad phase…’

Hina Khan, one of the highest-paid TV actresses, is making headlines after her recent ramp walk went down the hill. The showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week stumbled twice as she walked the ramp for fashion bran Kiaayo promoting its new OORJA collection.

Dressed in a heavily embellished hand-crafted jacket, unaffected by the unplanned disturbance, she completed the walk despite losing her balance two times. The 37-year-old actress, who recently underwent chemotherapy treatment for stage 3 breast cancer, completed her look with a stunning long black flowing skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Her chunky silver accessories added the much need bling to the stylish outfit.

Video footage of the diva from the fashion is doing rounds on social media. The actress maintained her composure even in the difficult situation and exuded confidence and charm, earning mixed reactions on social media. The internet began buzzing after seeing her positive demeanour while impressed fans praised her resilience.

Watch video here:

The caption to the viral post states, "She rises from her bad phase and wins the race," which has amassed over 67 thousand likes and several comments. A user wrote, “She handled it Gracefully.” Another user commented, "What a confidence (with fire and heart emoji)". A third user stated, "She didn't overreact."

A fourth user replied, “I respect how she handled but my question is why don’t they practice before going to the final event! Mistakes like this look so common these days as if it is scripted just to gain some sympathy and comments like wow she handled it so gracefully.”

A fifth user remarked, “This tripping while walking is staged to convey the greater message of overcoming bumps that come in the way of life!” A sixth user commented, “Sympathy card activated always.”