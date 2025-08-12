Viral Video | 'Go marry Bipasha Basu if...': Old clip of Mrunal Thakur body-shaming Bollywood star sparks backlash

An old video of actress Mrunal Thakur has resurfaced online, sparking criticism for comments she made about fellow actress Bipasha Basu.

In the clip, Mrunal refers to Bipasha as "manly with muscles" while arguing with a man who says he admires Basu.

The video appears to be from Mrunal's early television career, possibly during a reality show or behind-the-scenes interaction. In it, the 33-year-old actress says, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.”

Internet reacts to the video Social media users have reacted strongly, accusing Mrunal of body-shaming and speaking disrespectfully about another woman. Many have pointed out that Bipasha Basu, known for her fitness and strength, helped break stereotypes around female body types in Bollywood.

One person wrote, “That video of Mrunal Thakur calling herself better than Bipasha is making me so mad (sic).” Another person commented, “Day ruined and another reason why I want to explore delusion as a mental health issue (sic).”

Internet reacts to Mrunal's old video.

Bipasha, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, is widely praised for promoting a healthy and strong image of women. Fans of the actress have come to her defence, calling Mrunal’s remarks “insecure” and “disappointing.”

So far, neither Mrunal nor Bipasha has responded publicly to the video.

This incident has reignited discussions around how women, especially in the spotlight, are judged and compared.