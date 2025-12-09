Viral video: Gurugram man thrown out of cinema hall for smoking during Dhurandhar screening

A man was escorted out of a theatre in Gurugram after people caught him smoking a cigarette. The incident occurred during the screening of Aditya Dhar's action thriller Dhurandhar. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from many.

According to an NDTV report, the video circulating is from Miraj Cinemas, where the incident occurred on 5 December.

Man smokes cigarette during Dhurandhar screening In the viral clip, shared across multiple social media platforms, the person can be seen lighting a cigarette and smoking while he was seated in the front row. Also, it has been claimed that the person was consuming alcohol. Those who were present were disturbed by the smoke. Soon after, the video shows the staff at the theatre confronting the individuals and escorting him out after a small argument.

“Yeh kya chal raha hai Gurgaon mein...Theatre mein movie chal raha hai Dhurandhar aur full on smoking aur full on sharaab chal rahi hai (See what is happening in Gurgaon... Dhurandhar is being played in the theatre and there is full-on smoking and alcohol consumption going on,” a person can be heard saying in the video.

The person stated that soon, people called the security, and they took the person out of the hall.

Smoking at public places is prohibited under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. Those found violating the law are required to pay a penalty.

Netizens react As the video was widely shared on the internet, several users slammed the person for his act, adding that he lacks civic sense. “Local goons with zero civic sense,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another added, “And sitting in the first row... Dude thinks he a sigma (sic).”

“Idiots chase coolness by doing the most random s*** imaginable,” a third person added. Similar were the comments on X as well. “Civic sense?? Its a fire hazard,” one X user wrote. Another added, “That’s hooliganism.”

All about Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller and features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, among others. The film, released on 5 December, is poised to cross the ₹200 crore mark.

According to official data shared by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has earned ₹130.80 crore net in India in its first four days since its release. The film minted ₹28.60 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹33.10 crore and ₹44.80 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, its domestic box office collection stood at ₹24.30 crore.

