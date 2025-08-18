Subscribe

Viral video: HBO's Harry Potter show begins filming with Dominic McLaughlin on London’s Borough High Street

Filming for the new Harry Potter series has begun in London, generating excitement despite some mixed feelings about Hagrid's portrayal. Fans are optimistic about the fresh cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, and the series' commitment to the original books.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published18 Aug 2025, 09:24 PM IST
Dominic McLaughlin as little Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO show.
Dominic McLaughlin as little Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO show.(HBO)

Borough High Street in London came to a halt this week as HBO began filming its upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series. 

The reboot, which has been in the works since it was first announced in April 2023, promises to stay true to J.K. Rowling’s original books — and fans are already reacting to the first glimpse.

First look at Harry Potter as show begins filming

Anthony Wallyn serves as the body double for Nick Frost, who was spotted in full Hagrid costume alongside 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor taking on the role of the new Harry Potter.

The pair were spotted filming scenes outside local pubs and shops as curious onlookers stopped to watch the action unfold. Some streets were closed off to allow filming to take place.

The series also stars Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. All the young actors are fresh faces, and many fans are eager to see how they bring the beloved characters to life.

Internet reactions to the pictures

Online reactions to the first look were mixed, but mostly positive. One fan wrote, “This is book Hagrid and book Harry Potter. I had my doubts but it looks exactly 100% like in the books (sic).” Another said, “That kid looks perfect for Harry, great casting (sic).”

Others were less sure about the choice of Hagrid. One person commented, “Not disappointed in Harry but the Hagrid could have been better (sic),” while another said, “Hagrid looks like he lost weight — he’s not as big as he should be (sic).”

Despite a few concerns, excitement for the series is growing fast. With filming now underway and the cast revealed, fans of the wizarding world can look forward to a fresh take on the magical story that has captivated millions.

Entertainment
