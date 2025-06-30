Viral Video: Ian McKellen receives grand reception at Glastonbury as crowd chants his name during surprise appearance

Glastonbury Festival continues to serve unforgettable moments in its latest edition, but few could match the thunderous reception that greeted Sir Ian McKellen during an unannounced appearance on stage with the Scissor Sisters.

The legendary British actor, best known for his iconic roles in ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘X-Men’, and numerous Shakespearean productions, stunned fans when he walked onto the stage to perform a dramatic reading of the monologue from the Scissor Sisters’ track ‘Invisible Light’.

Originally voiced by McKellen on the band’s 2010 album ‘Night Work’, the piece has remained a cult favourite for fans of the group.

This live rendition, however, took things to another level. As the first words of the monologue rang out across the crowd, audience members erupted with cheers. Many began chanting “Ian! Ian! Ian!” in unison, visibly moving the 85-year-old actor, who appeared touched and emotional as the tribute echoed through Worthy Farm.

Fan Reactions to Ian McKellen showing up at Glastonbury

“Ian McKellen showing up to perform with Scissor Sisters might have been THE highlight of the day (sic),” one fan wrote on X.

“Sir Ian McKellen gets emotional as the #Glastonbury crowd chants his name. I love this man! (sic)” read another post.

“Sir Ian McKellen doing the ‘Invisible Light’ monologue during Scissor Sisters set at Glastonbury! MAJOR MOMENT, goosebumps all over. One of my all-time favourite tracks from one of my all-time favourite albums (sic)," a user exclaimed.

Others captured the emotional resonance of the moment:

“Oh Christ, Ian McKellen rocked up with the Scissor Sisters #Glastonbury,” wrote one fan.

Another user wrote “I spent the entire set screaming for Ian McKellen to come out and then cried when he did.”

McKellen, a long-standing supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and an openly gay icon in the arts, has collaborated with the Scissor Sisters before but has rarely performed the monologue live. His appearance at Glastonbury not only delighted the crowd but served as a poignant reminder of the intersection of queer artistry, performance, and legacy.

The festival, renowned for its eclectic line-up and cultural significance, has once again proven its power to deliver moments that transcend music.