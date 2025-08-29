Viral Video: Janhvi Kapoor looks 'uncomfortable' at Lalbaugcha Raja, internet says ‘no amount of money…’

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra recently visited to the iconic Laal Baugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

However, a video of the duo's visit has gone viral online, drawing widespread attention not just for the celebrity sighting, but for the visibly uncomfortable situation Janhvi found herself in amid an overwhelming crowd.

The video was initially posted with a critical caption: “Why come in crowded places if it’s inevitably uncomfortable?” (sic).

In the now-circulating clip, Janhvi appears distressed as she navigates through a tightly packed throng of devotees. The push-and-pull of the crowd seemed to overwhelm her, and she is seen struggling to maintain her composure.

Internet Defends Janhvi Kapoor However, rather than join in the criticism, many online users came to the actor's defence — with the conversation swiftly shifting towards women’s safety in public spaces.

One commenter wrote, “All women feel the same way, no amount of money can make you feel comfortable in a crowded space, that’s for sure (sic).”

Another added, “So much hatred that even her being uncomfortable around a crowd of men is just a point to drag her down. It's okay to dislike her as a actress but my god . Let's be honest. It's India. Women are not safe . We always have this fear of getting groped. A new low for us as a society were we mock people so inhumanely for absolutely no reason at all.” (sic)

Many echoed the sentiment, pointing out that regardless of fame or status, no woman should have to justify feeling unsafe in chaotic public environments.

While Janhvi hasn't responded to the video herself, the clip raises so many concerns that most women of the country can relate to.