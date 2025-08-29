Subscribe

Viral Video: Janhvi Kapoor looks 'uncomfortable' at Lalbaugcha Raja, internet says ‘no amount of money…’

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi, but a viral video of Janhvi struggling in the crowd sparked discussions on women's safety in public spaces, highlighting that no woman should justify feeling unsafe regardless of status.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published29 Aug 2025, 09:25 PM IST
In a viral video, Janhvi Kapoor looked 'uncomfortable' and 'distressed' at Lalbaugcha Raja.
Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra recently visited to the iconic Laal Baugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

However, a video of the duo's visit has gone viral online, drawing widespread attention not just for the celebrity sighting, but for the visibly uncomfortable situation Janhvi found herself in amid an overwhelming crowd.

The video was initially posted with a critical caption: “Why come in crowded places if it’s inevitably uncomfortable?” (sic).

In the now-circulating clip, Janhvi appears distressed as she navigates through a tightly packed throng of devotees. The push-and-pull of the crowd seemed to overwhelm her, and she is seen struggling to maintain her composure.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor defends Malayali accent in ‘Param Sundari’ role

Internet Defends Janhvi Kapoor

However, rather than join in the criticism, many online users came to the actor's defence — with the conversation swiftly shifting towards women’s safety in public spaces.

One commenter wrote, “All women feel the same way, no amount of money can make you feel comfortable in a crowded space, that’s for sure (sic).”

Another added, “So much hatred that even her being uncomfortable around a crowd of men is just a point to drag her down. It's okay to dislike her as a actress but my god . Let's be honest. It's India. Women are not safe . We always have this fear of getting groped. A new low for us as a society were we mock people so inhumanely for absolutely no reason at all.” (sic)

Also Read | Old wine, new algorithm: Why Param Sundari doesn’t break the mould

Many echoed the sentiment, pointing out that regardless of fame or status, no woman should have to justify feeling unsafe in chaotic public environments.

While Janhvi hasn't responded to the video herself, the clip raises so many concerns that most women of the country can relate to.

Janhvi-Sidharth visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's film ‘Param Sundari,’ released in theatres on August 29. On the release day, the duo visited the revered Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

 
 
