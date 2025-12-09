Viral video: Saina Nehwal does an Akshaye Khanna, dances to Dhurandhar movie song as Bollywood movie roars at box office

Dhurandhar has been roaring at the box office since its release on 5 December. It earned over ₹100 crore during its first weekend.

Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Rehman Dakait has been the talk of the town. Many feel he’s even bigger than the hero, Ranveer Singh, in the film. Meanwhile, a celebration song for the Pakistani crime lord has gone viral. Badminton legend Saina Nehwal is the latest to join the trend.

Saina posted a video on Instagram, where she recreated the hook step used in Akshaye Khanna’s grand entry. The clip went viral, reaching 2 million views in a single day.

Saina, an Akshaye Khanna fan, danced at an airport. Viewers also loved a small cameo by Saina’s father, Harvir Singh Nehwal, at the end. Saina called her father a Vinod Khanna fan.

Actress Priya Mani, enjoying her recent success of The Family Man, was one of the first ones to comment. She wrote, “Sooooo cute.”

“Ab indian wedding mein Baloch dance hoga (Now, a Baloch song will be played in Indian weddings),” wrote one user.

FA9LA is a Bahraini rap track by Flipperachi released in May 2024. Its strong beats and deep bass shape a larger than life aura around Akshaye Khanna’s character.

Fans are humming lines like ‘Yakhi Doos Doos 3indi Khosh Fasla’. The song speaks about letting go and enjoying the moment.

According to co-star Danish Pandor, Akshaye Khanna's dance in the song was entirely improvised on set. While the song is touted as Akshaye’s “entry song”. It is not exactly his entry in the film. The song happens when a rebel gang in Balochistan welcomes Akshaye Khanna.

Ranveer Singh earlier shared the song on his Instagram, garnering 15.5 million views so far. In fact, he is also there in the video. But, he is hardly noticed as all eyes are on Akshaye Khanna.

The song has been drawing comparisons to the "Jamal Kudu" moment from Animal. The original composition of that song was created by Iran's Khatereh Group.

It was first sung by a girls' choir at the Kharazemi Girls High School in the 1950s. It was Abrar’s entry song. Bobby Deol played the vicious villain in Ranbir Kapoor’s film.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, showed strong box office momentum in its first four days. The film opened at ₹28 crore on Friday and climbed to ₹32 crore on Saturday. Sunday delivered the biggest jump with ₹43 crore.