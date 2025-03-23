Viral Video: Salman Khan fans snub Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, touch Bhai’s feet

A viral clip of Salman Khan being greeted by fans has sparked social media reactions. Salman Khan fans snubbed Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde who was seated beside him to greet the actor.

A viral video showing Salman Khan fans touching his feet has garnered significant attention online.(X @Iftykhan15)

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is preparing to release Sikandar movie's trailer today ahead of its theatrical debut later this month, is in the spotlight for another reason. A video is doing rounds on social media showing three young girls greeting the legendary actor by touching his feet.

In the video clip, Salman Khan can be seen sitting beside Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde when the three girls approach him. The lucky fans excited to meet the actor bow down to touch his feet, as a mark of respect in traditional Hindu customs. Moved by their gesture, the actor stood up and happily interacted with his fans and posed for some pictures.

This intriguing moment of Salman Khan fans ignoring Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was reportedly captured at an event organised by former Union Sports Minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur to create awareness about TB.

A friendly cricket match ‘Neta XI Vs Abhineta XI’ was conducted on Saturday, March 22. The event was graced by eminent personalities from the world of Bollywood and politics. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and union minister Anurag Thakur's teams were seen competing against each other in this match.

Social media reaction

Social media users strongly reacted to the viral clip. A user wrote, “Most loved movie star of Indian cinema Salman khan (sic).” Another user that Salman Khan has earned this respect. A third user replied, “Baap of india not just bollywood.” A fourth user commented, “Most Loved n admired superstar of bollywood.”

A fourth user responded, “Salman khan turning Saleem khan (sic).” A fifth user stated, “Cant see our hero turning old.”

On the work front, Salman Khan's highly anticipated movie is gearing up for release on March 30. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

