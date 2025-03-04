Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan looks ‘dashing as always’ at Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark’s wedding

As Bollywood celebrities and business elites gathered in Mumbai for the star-studded wedding festivities of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark Gowariker with Niyati Kanakia, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the star of the show despite his attempts to dodge media attention.

In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan, who was avoiding cameras, made a stylish entry at the event. Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo paired with perfectly styled hair, King Khan's fans deemed his look “dashing as always”.

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and his security team.

In the video that went viral on social media, Gowariker was seen welcoming SRK with a warm hug.

Check out the viral video here:

Ashutosh Gowariker and Shah Rukh Khan share a long history of collaboration, having worked together on the iconic 2004 film Swades.

On the 20th release anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan starter last year, Gowariker shared a note expressing gratitude to the star for embodying Mohan Bhargava.

“My heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh for embodying Mohan Bhargava with such honesty and bringing forth the message of the film with so much conviction,” he had said while calling Swades “more than just a film”.

SRK's co-star from Swades, Gayatri Joshi, also attended the wedding with her husband Vikas Oberoi.

Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia's wedding ‘Lagaan’ director Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Sunita Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia on March 2. The celebrations began with a traditional haldi ceremony on February 28, followed by a sangeet event on March 1.

Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple’s wedding was a grand affair, capped off with a joyous reception filled with music, laughter, and celebration.