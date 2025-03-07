Shawn Mendes, the international pop sensation, recently arrived in Mumbai for 2025 Lollapalooza music festival. Ahead of his debut gig in India this weekend, the singer was spotted embracing the city's vibrant atmosphere as he waded through local markets, exploring touristy delights. Excited Shawn Mendes fans were thrilled to find the singer in a casual vest at the Colaba Causeway market looking for footwear.