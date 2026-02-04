Viral video shows singer Celine Dion shaking and moaning in pain; fans react, ‘Illness doesn’t care who you are’

A clip of Celine Dion has left numerous fans concerned. The viral video on social media shows the My Heart Will Go On singer visibly shaking, struggling and moaning in pain on camera.

The clip is from the 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion. It has resurfaced online while many viewers have found it distressing.

As the clip spread across social media, fans expressed worry about the 57-year-old singer’s health. They also urge others to watch it with sensitivity and proper context.

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS). It’s a rare neurological condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

The illness causes extreme muscle stiffness and sudden, painful spasms that can occur without warning. These symptoms can make simple movements difficult. At times, it may also lead to disability.

SPS is thought to be linked to an autoimmune disorder, in which the body attacks parts of its own nervous system. Symptoms can be triggered by stress, loud sounds or sudden movement.

These episodes may cause shaking, muscle stiffness and loss of balance. In Celine Dion’s case, she has difficulty controlling the muscles needed for singing.

The viral video offers a look at the physical challenges the Canadian singer faces because of the condition. While the clip has sparked fresh concern, many fans have hailed her courage.

But, at the same time, many thought such videos should not be made public.

“Why is this video released to the public. It is never supposed to grace the internet!!!” wrote one fan.

“I don’t think this should have been documented. What’s the intention behind it?” wondered another.

Another user wrote, “Why publish someone's vulnerable and confidential moment like this..... this is invading her privacy.”

“This footage is not good for her legacy. We need to know her for her music only…” came from another.

Another user commented, “Why did they post this? This is wrong! That’s a legend in her vulnerable moment, show respect!”

On the other hand, many fans have appreciated her for sharing such a vulnerable moment. They believe it should raise awareness of the little-known illness.

“She can show whatever she wants to whoever she wants to see it. Lord, bless this woman during her recovery, and I pray not only that she seeks healing through you but also that she recovers and shares your love with others,” posted one of them.

Another fan wrote, “This kind of raw honesty matters.

It reminds us that illness doesn’t care who you are. That behind the voice, the legacy, the applause, there’s a human being suffering quietly.”

“You never know what people are going through behind closed doors,” posted another fan.

Another fan remarked, “Things like this are why we must appreciate our life while we are still young and healthy, cause no one knows what challenges tomorrow might bring.”

Celine Dion on her illness In 2024, Celine Dion spoke openly to the BBC about living with her illness and how it affected her career. She described the emotional strain of noticing early changes in her voice while on tour.

It first felt like small spasms, but soon her voice began to struggle. She had to push harder to sing.

"It was just feeling a little strange, like a little spasm. My voice was struggling, I was starting to push a little bit," she told the publication.

For her, notes no longer came easily. At times, she asked her conductor to lower the key of the songs during performances. She explained that adjusting the pitch was a way to stay on stage and give her voice a chance to recover.