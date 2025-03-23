Viral video: SRK grooves with Virat Kohli at IPL 2025 on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’; netizens buzz, ‘Both king in one frame’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening match on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata was full of surprises. The highlights of the night were not only the cricket game and Virat Kolhi's half century but also an engaging dance performance. Shah Rukh Khan shook a leg with Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh on stage and a video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.

During the grand opening ceremony, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and witty host kept everyone glued to the TV screens, who clearly enjoyed anchoring the event. He dropped an entertaining element that night by inviting cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh on stage.

In the video clip King Khan of Bollywood can be seen asking Rinku Singh to flash off his dance moves and said, “Kis gaane pe karoge?" Choosing Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki, Rinku set the stage on fire and won appreciation from fans.

This performance was accompanied by the highlight of the night Virat Kohli, who grooved to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan with SRK as the audience roared with joy. This was one of the clips that grabbed everyone's attention and left the internet buzzing. The video amassed 7.21 lakh views, 23 thousand likes and several comments.

Here's a glimpse of Virat Kohli's dance with King Khan:

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Both king in one frame.” Another user remarked, “Video of the day.” A third user replied, “King of bollywood with king of cricket(sic).” A fourth user remarked, “What a moment! Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli bringing the energy both on and off the field! Two icons, one epic celebration!”

A fourth user stated, “Eden Gardens went wild as two GOATs danced together!” A fifth user commented, “What else you want for IPL opener.” A sixth user chimed, “Absolute blockbuster moment! King Khan & King Kohli grooving to Pathaan energy, charisma, and pure entertainment in one frame!”

In the inaugural IPL 2025 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets.