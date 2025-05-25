Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi – video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi temple on Sunday and offered prayers at the revered shrines—just days after the cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket. A video of the couple at the temple surfaced today. Dressed simply and keeping a low profile, Virat was seen wearing an off-white kurta, while Anushka Sharma wore a lavender suit.

A few days earlier, the couple had also sought blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. A video of them engaging in a conversation with Maharaj Ji went viral on social media. They have been regular attendees at his satsangs and are often seen there with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday through a heartfelt and emotional message. The announcement drew widespread reactions, with his wife Anushka Sharma and several Bollywood celebrities—such as Ranveer Singh, Angad Bedi, Suniel Shetty, and Vicky Kaushal—paying tribute to his illustrious career.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, played 113 matches and scored 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.