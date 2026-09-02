Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts: Celebs who were drawn to Neem Karoli Baba before Hanuman Ansh

Small-budget film Hanuman Ansh continues to trend amid its sudden box office success. The devotional film takes the audience to the early years of revered Hindu saint Neem Karoli Baba's life. While it has evoked interest around the guru who was known to be a devotee of Lord Hanuman, the saint is quite popular among celebrities around the world who have talked about finding spiritual solace in Neem Karoli Baba. From Julia Roberts to Steve Jobs to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, check out the list.

Julia Roberts According to multiple reports, Hollywood star Julia Roberts visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in Kainchi Dham multiple times and found peace. It is believed that her interest in Hinduism grew after seeing a photograph of the revered guru.

Ram Dass American spiritual teacher Ram Dass travelled to India in 1967 and met Neem Karoli Baba, which became a turning point in his life. It is said that the spiritual leader gave him the name Ram Dass as he became his disciple. He later shared his experiences and teachings in his popular book Be Here Now, introducing Neem Karoli Baba to the global audience.

Steve Jobs It is said that Steve Jobs travelled to India in 1974 after being inspired by Ram Dass's Be Here Now book. Seeking spiritual guidance and a meeting with Neem Karoli Baba, Jobs reached his ashram in Kainchi only to find that Baba had died a few months ago.

However, the Apple co-founder spent time at the ashram and travelled through the country, an experience that he linked to his search for simplicity, introspection and spiritual clarity.

Mark Zukerberg Interestingly, decades later, Mark Zuckerberg visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in 2015 during a difficult period for Facebook on the advice of Steve Jobs. Zuckerberg later said the trip helped him reconnect with the original purpose of his company and gain clarity in life.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are probably one of the most popular celebrities who are often seen visiting Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in Uttarakhand. The couple reportedly turned to spirituality during a period of personal and professional reflection. They are often seen offering prayers and spending time in meditation while visiting the ashram.

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