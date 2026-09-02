Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts: Celebs who were drawn to Neem Karoli Baba before Hanuman Ansh

Small-budget film Hanuman Ansh continues to trend amid its sudden box office success. The devotional film takes the audience to the early years of revered Hindu saint Neem Karoli Baba's life. While it has evoked interest around the guru who was known to be a devotee of Lord Hanuman, the saint is quite popular among celebrities around the world who have talked about finding spiritual solace in Neem Karoli Baba. From Julia Roberts to Steve Jobs to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, check out the list.

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Julia Roberts According to multiple reports, Hollywood star Julia Roberts visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in Kainchi Dham multiple times and found peace. It is believed that her interest in Hinduism grew after seeing a photograph of the revered guru.

Ram Dass American spiritual teacher Ram Dass travelled to India in 1967 and met Neem Karoli Baba, which became a turning point in his life. It is said that the spiritual leader gave him the name Ram Dass as he became his disciple. He later shared his experiences and teachings in his popular book Be Here Now, introducing Neem Karoli Baba to the global audience.

Steve Jobs It is said that Steve Jobs travelled to India in 1974 after being inspired by Ram Dass's Be Here Now book. Seeking spiritual guidance and a meeting with Neem Karoli Baba, Jobs reached his ashram in Kainchi only to find that Baba had died a few months ago.

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However, the Apple co-founder spent time at the ashram and travelled through the country, an experience that he linked to his search for simplicity, introspection and spiritual clarity.

Mark Zukerberg Interestingly, decades later, Mark Zuckerberg visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in 2015 during a difficult period for Facebook on the advice of Steve Jobs. Zuckerberg later said the trip helped him reconnect with the original purpose of his company and gain clarity in life.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are probably one of the most popular celebrities who are often seen visiting Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in Uttarakhand. The couple reportedly turned to spirituality during a period of personal and professional reflection. They are often seen offering prayers and spending time in meditation while visiting the ashram.

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Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee says visit to Neem Karoli Baba Ashram gave him clarity

Manoj Bajpayee Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he visited Neem Karoli Baba’s Kainchi Dham during an uncertain phase in his career. He called the time when he had gone nearly a year without work and was questioning his future in the industry. Along with Jugnuma director Raam Reddy, Bajpayee said that he climbed to the cave associated with Baba and meditated. Talking about it, Bajpayee called the experience transformative and said that the two had found their film.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.