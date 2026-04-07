Virat Kohli calls Dhurandhar 2 ‘absolutely WOW’, Anushka Sharma applauds film’s craft

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to generate buzz beyond the box office, with high-profile praise now pouring in from actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Dhurandhar 2 wins big praise from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Their enthusiastic reactions have further amplified the conversation around the film, which is already enjoying a strong theatrical run.

Sharing her thoughts, Anushka Sharma lauded the film’s ambition and execution, writing, “What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make a almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker @ranveersingh You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film - Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one (sic)”.

View full Image View full Image Anushka Sharma heaped praise on Dhurandhar 2.

Her note highlighted not only the scale of the film but also its performances, singling out Ranveer Singh and co-stars including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, described the film as a unique cinematic experience. He wrote, “Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in india. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW (sic).”

The cricketer’s emphatic endorsement, particularly of Ranveer Singh’s performance, has resonated widely online, adding to the film’s growing cultural footprint.

Director Aditya Dhar responded with visible emotion, writing, “Wooowww! Can't believe this is happening Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your under 19WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different. The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way, we'll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind. (sic).”

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View full Image View full Image Virat Kohli lauded Dhurandhar 2; Aditya Dhar reacted.

More about the film Positioned as the final instalment in the Dhurandhar duology, the film builds upon the narrative established in its 2025 predecessor. It features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others, many of whom reprise their roles.

The storyline follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent navigating the complex underbelly of Karachi’s criminal networks and political corridors.

The narrative intertwines elements inspired by real geopolitical developments in South Asia, including events such as the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 banknote demonetisation, lending the film a semi-realistic backdrop.