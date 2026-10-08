Virat Kohli calls Nana Patekar a ‘true legend of Indian cinema’ as cricket fraternity mourns Bollywood actor's death

Virat Kohli called Nana Patekar a "true legend in Indian cinema" after the Bollywood actor breathed his last on Thursday at his residence in Goa. Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest.

He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

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According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 AM. The sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar has left the entire nation in shock and grief.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the country, with celebrities and fans expressing their grief over the loss of the legendary actor. Former India captain Kohli took to social media to offer his condolences.

“A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti,” wrote Kohli on X. Not only Kohli, but former India cricketer Suresh Raina too paid tribute.

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"An era ends with the passing of a true legend. Nana Patekar ji — your powerful performances, honesty and simplicity made you one of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable artists. You will always be remembered," said Raina, one of the most prominent all-rounders in Indian cricket.

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BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also paid his tribute. “Deeply pained by the demise of veteran actor and an exceptionally compassionate human being, Shri Nana Patekar Ji. His remarkable acting prowess, versatility and powerful screen presence have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the world of films, his selfless commitment to social service and his efforts to transform lives have touched countless people,” he wrote.

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“May his soul rest in eternal peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers,” added Shukla. Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane too expressed his condolences. “Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

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Nana Patekar's prominent works Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’. In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films.

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He was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in ‘Subedar’, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in