Virat Kohli clarifies after ‘mistakenly’ liking Avneet Kaur's pic: ‘No intend behind it’

Virat Kohli has issued a statement after ‘mistakenly’ liking a post from a fan page dedicated to actor Avneet Kaur on Instagram. The star batter took to his Instagram Stories and issued a clarification to put the matter to rest.

Virat Kohli issues statement after ‘liking’ Avneet Kaur post Without naming the actor or the post, he issued a statement after the incident stirred controversy.

His statement read: “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Did Virat Kohli like Avneet Kaur post? On Friday, several internet users noticed a like from Virat's verified Instagram handle on the fan page's page. Soon after the post went viral with many posting hilarious comments. While some of them called it a technical glitch, others tagged Anushka Sharma in the comments, raising speculations.

His like on the post is no longer visible.

This incident occurred a day after Virat posted a rare picture with Anushka Sharma on her birthday.

He penned a sweet note for Anushka with their unseen photo. In the photo, the couple is seen in their off-duty outfits at a scenic location, seemingly at a hill station. Anushka smiled from ear to ear as she hugged Virat for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Virat tagged his wife and called her many things of his life, including his ‘guiding light’, ‘best friend’ and ‘safe space.’

He wrote in the caption, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love (red heart emojis) @anushkasharma.”

Virat's family Anushka and Virat dated for years but never admitted their relationship publically after meeting each other over a brand shoot.

They finally tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.