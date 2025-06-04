Virat Kohli holds onto IPL trophy, Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming moment as fans flood Bengaluru in celebration

Anushka Sharma stood by Virat Kohli every time his team at IPL couldn't bring back the winning trophy even after reaching the finals. It changed for the first time on Tuesday when Royal Challengers Bengaluru won big at IPL 2025 finals against Punjab Kings. After running to give a big hug her husband Virat following the historic win post finals, the couple has now returned to Bengaluru for a felicitation ceremony.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return to Bengaluru On Wednesday, Anushka treated fans to the first glimpse of Virat Kohli with the golden IPL Trophy. Beaming with joy, Kohli held the trophy close as the team made their way to the event venue in a bus.

The highlight of the video was also the RCB fans who took to the streets of the city in celebration.

Police have been deployed at multiple locations in Bengaluru.

Sharing the heartwarming video, Anushka simply wrote, “Namma Bengaluru current scenes.” She also added a praying hands emoji alongside A. R. Rahman and Sid Sriram's song in the background.

See video here:

No victory parade for RCB Previously, the Bengaluru Traffic Police shared that there will be no victory for the team in the city on Wednesday. Instead, a grand felicitation ceremony will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 PM to 6 PM.

Authorities urged the public to avoid roads near Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium between 3 PM and 8 PM due to expected traffic congestion.

The felicitation ceremony will be hosted by the Karnataka government.

The Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the update and asserted that there will be no such procession (victory parade) due to security reasons, as per PTI.

“The team will come to Vidhana Soudha in a bus and will go to the cricket stadium in a bus after the felicitation. There will not be any procession in an open vehicle, Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) has said no to it considering security. Once the CM felicitates the team one or two may speak on behalf of the team, other than that there won't be anything. In the stadium, KSCA have their programme. All kinds of security and traffic arrangements have been made,” he said.