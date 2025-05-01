Virat Kohli pens sweet note for his ‘guiding light’ Anushka Sharma as she turns 37, fans react to their rare pic

In a rare post on Instagram, Virat Kohli shared the sweetest post for his wife, actor Anushka Sharma as she turned a year older. On Thursday, Anushka is celebrating her 37th birthday.

Virat Kohli birthday wishes Anushka Sharma with rare pic Virat who is busy as the star batter of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL season, took to his Instagram account and posted a rare photo of himself and Anushka.

In the photo, the couple is seen in their off-duty looks. Both twin in almost similar shades of beige outfits at a scenic location. Anushka is seen smiling from ear to ear as she hugs Virat in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Virat tagged the actor and called her many things in life, including his ‘guiding light’, ‘best friend’ and ‘safe space.’

He wrote, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love (red heart emojis) @anushkasharma.”

See post here:

Internet reacts to Virat, Anushka pic While Anushka is yet to respond to his post, fans rushed to the comment section to praise the couple. Many began their birthday wishes for the actor by addressing her as 'bhabi ji (sister-in-law)."

Gauahar Khan wrote in the comment section, “Happy birthday Anushka god bless always.”

“Happy Birthday Bhabhi ji,” added a fan. Another one added, “After a long time.” Someone also commented, “King's queen.”

Anushka and Virat's family Anushka and Virat dated for years before finally tying the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

Last year, Anushka and Virat grew from a family of three to four when they were blessed with their second child. They welcomed their son, Akaay.

Over the years, Anushka and Virat have limited their social media presence as well as public appearance.

The couple keep shuttling between India and London. They are raising their kids in London, away from the public eye and media attention in India.

